Electioneering ends in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, polling on Sunday

The electioneering in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir has come to an end at midnight of July 24 as polling will be held in the region on July 25 (Sunday).

The election commission has finalised all arrangements to hold free, fair and transparent elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the chief secretary, Shakil Qadir Khan said that 826 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive while 1209 have been declared sensitive.

32,200 civil armed forces, 5000 policemen, and at most 7000 personnel of Pakistan Army will be deployed for security during the AJK election 2021 process, he shared.

Over 3.2 million voters will exercise their right to vote to elect members of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly for a five-year term.

A total of 32 political parties are contesting the elections and hundreds of independent candidates are also vying in all the 45 electoral constituencies including 33 in AJK districts and 12 meant of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan.

Five seats are reserved for women and three are meant for the technocrats, one each reserved for overseas Kashmiris and Ulema/Mashaikh and professionals.

Top political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have fielded their candidates for polls in AJK. Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto visite AJK and addressed multiple public gatherings for their candidates.