Elections 2024: ANP to support MQM-P in various Karachi constituencies

KARACHI: Awami National Party (ANP) has announced ‘unconditional’ support for Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) candidates in five constituencies of Karachi South for the General Elections 2024, ARY News reported citing ANP sources.

As per details, the MQM-P delegation called on ANP Sindh leaders during which the latter announced to withdraw its candidates from NA-240 and NA-241 in favour of the. Dr. Arshad Vohra and Dr. Farooq Sattar of the MQM-P are contesting the elections from NA-240 and NA-241 respectively.

The ANP also withdrew its candidates from PS-108, PS-109 and PS-110 while announcing unconditional support for the MQM-P candidates. The ANP spokesperson said that the party’s Sindh President Shahi Syed also approved the decision.

The MQM-P delegation included Dr. Arshad Vohra, Dilawar Khan, Iftikhar Qaim Khani while from the ANP Haji Hanif, Shah Agha and Ishaq Swati were present in the meeting.

Read More: Election 2024: MQM-P announces to support ANP’s candidate in Karachi

The development came hours after the MQM-P announced to support ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed candidate on PS-88 Karachi in the upcoming polls in general election 2024.

Addressing a joint press conference, Senior Deputy Convener of MQM-P Syed Mustafa Kamal said that his party will unconditionally support Shahi Syed of ANP.

He termed the adjustment between the two parties in Karachi as a historic step in provincial and central politics. Reacting to Kamal’s comments, Shahi Syed said that both parties will work on solving the problems of provincial capital as ANP also ‘possesses’ the street power.