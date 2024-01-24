Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred in Pakistan

BHALWAL: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated his call to end to politics of hatred for Pakistan’s progress, ARY News reported.

He was addressing a public rally in Bhalwal, a tehsil in Sargodha, Punjab ahead of the general elections, scheduled to take place on February 8.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the people of the area for turning out in huge numbers in his rally despite the cold weather.

The PPP leader claimed Pakistan is passing through a ‘democratic crisis’ on the one hand and on the other, economic crisis, unemployment, poverty and inflation.

He reiterated his resolve to end politics of ‘hate and revenge’ to take the country forward on the development path.

Read more: Bilawal hints at forming next govt with independent candidates

Lashing out at PML-N, the former foreign minister said his slogan of providing 300 units of free electricity to the masses is being copied and added people faced ‘hardships’ whenever the “lion” came into power.

The one who remained three-time prime minister used to go to London for medical treatment. He did not construct a hospital where he or people can be treated after getting ill, he added.

Recalling the construction of 2 million houses for flood victims in Sindh, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he will give ownership rights to the people living in katchi abadis.

I will ensure the provision of subsidies to the farmers if voted to power, Bilawal said and appealed to the masses to vote for the Pakistan People’s Party on February 8.

“Vote for Arrow on February 8, I will build a heart hospital in Sargodha and in Raiwind.”