Bilawal pledges free electricity if elected to power

LARKANA: As the Feb 8 general elections inching closer, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday formally unveiled his party’s election manifesto, pledging to provide 300 free units of electricity per household and construction of three million houses, ARY News reported.

Addressing the unveiling ceremony in Larkana, the PPP chairman – who is also the candidate for premiership – laid out the “People’s Economic Agreement” which according to him is a part of party’s election manifesto.

Central to the manifesto is a commitment to double salaries, construction of three million houses and provide 300 free units of electricity per household, achieved by setting up green energy parks in every district, harnessing solar and wind energy sources.

Bilawal Bhutto urged his PPP office-bearers and workers to make the people aware about this “revolutionary document”, which is the key to overcome all the challenges facing the nation and bring the country on the path of progress, prosperity and exaltation.

He said the PPP had already introduced Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for the downtrodden segments of society.

The poorest 10% of the population is working for as low or lower than Rs 14500 a month. Today 93 million people in Pakistan, which is 40% of our population, live below the poverty line and 15 million people have been added to this list between 2018 and 2023 – Chairman… pic.twitter.com/lyOAmmY07A — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) January 16, 2024

After coming to power, the PPP – as per the manifesto issued on the website – would also introduce Benazir Kisan Card, Benazir Mazdoor Card and Benazir Youth Card, in addition to initiating free medical treatment, free education, Waseela-e-Haq, Waseela-e-Rozgar and other programmes.

Giving details of the election manifesto, Bilawal said that the PPP, if come to power, would increase minimum wage in real terms by 8pc every year.

Education

Referring to the education sector, he said the PPP would ensure schooling for all girls and boys of school-going age and implement Article 25-A of the Constitution in letter and spirit.

“We would ensure the provision of quality primary schools within 30 minutes travel time and quality middle/secondary schools within 60 minutes travel time in all communities,” he said, while announcing stipend for school-going children in rural and low-income urban communities.

The PPP chairman also announced to establishing a university in every district of Pakistan.

Health

Speaking of the health sector, Bilawal said his party believes that there is nothing more important than the health of a nation. “To this end, we will extend health initiatives already in place in Sindh, across Pakistan,” he added.

According to Bilawal Bhutto, the PPP would provide free primary healthcare and medicines across the country and ensure all basic health units are fully operational.

“It would also provide free treatment for chronic diseases – diseases of the heart, liver, and kidney through the public sector as well as through the public-private partnership model,” he added.

Indigenous and Green Energy

While pledging to provide 300 units of electricity free, Bilawal regretted that the existing system of pricing and distribution has failed people of Pakistan.

“We will provide sustainable solutions to the energy crisis by providing electricity through indigenous sources and renewables,” he said, also announcing to establish green energy parks across Pakistan through public private partnerships providing off grid power and green energy solutions for communities.

Housing

He also announced a scheme covering rural and low-income urban areas in all provinces and regions.

“At least 3 million climate resilient homes to be built and women heads of household to get legal titles of the property,” he said, adding katchi-abadis to be regularised and inhabitants to get ownership.

The manifesto added people living in the Katcha area will be brought into the mainstream by being given land titles, while it would harness public and private sector for home loans/mortgages for working people and the lower middle class.

How PPP will finance the programmes?

According to Bilawal Bhutto, the PPP – if come to power – would eliminate 17 federal ministries that “should have been devolved after the 18th amendment”, and would save in excess of Rs328 billion annually.

The PPP would eliminate subsidies to the elite, he said, noting that untargeted subsidies over Rs1500 bn annually are provided to the privileged segments of society.

“These will be re-allocated to social protection programs and for enhancing people-friendly, climate resilient investments,” he added.

Moreover, he said the party would fundamentally restructure Pakistan’s development strategy to prioritise climate-resilience in infrastructure. “We should be better placed to tap into internationally available streams of climate finance,” he added.

The manifesto added that the PPP would increase investments and social protection in a sustained manner, it is necessary that revenue collection in Pakistan increases.