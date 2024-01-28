Bilawal to address rally at Rawalpindi’s historic Liaquat Bagh today

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public rally at Rawalpindi’s iconic Liaquat Bagh today (Sunday) in connection with the February 8 general elections, ARY News reported.

The preparations for the public rally at Liaquat Bagh have been finalsied.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Bukhari and other PPP leaders will also address the public rally before Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

On Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari castigated the PML-N and PTI for imposing “politics of hatred and division” on the country.

Addressing a public gathering in Peshawar in connection with general elections 2024, the former foreign minister also lambasted his political opponents for their reluctance to campaign and attributing it to excuses like ‘cold weather’ or ‘security risks’.

“PPP was campaigning in every corner of the country; don’t we have security threats,” Bilawal Bhutto asked, vowing that his party would not going to panic nor run away. “We are contesting elections to take country out of the crises,” he added.

He further said that turning political differences into personal enmity damaged the country’s economy and future generations. “Traditional politicians want to push the country back into 90s’ politics,” he regretted, noting that he wanted to bring Pakistan into 2024.