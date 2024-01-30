ECP declares 90% polling stations ‘sensitive’ in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared 90 per cent polling stations of Lahore ‘sensitive’ ahead of general elections 2024, ARY News reported, quoting sources familiar with the development.

Sources said as many as 4,403 polling stations will be established in Lahore for 44 constituencies of the National Assembly and the provincial assembly.

3,540 polling stations have been declared ‘sensitive’ while 813 polling have been declared ‘highly sensitive’ out of 4,403.

Pakistan Army and policemen will be deployed outside the ‘sensiteive’ polling stations in Lahore, the sources said and added CCTV cameras will also be installed at all polling stations.

Separately, “In Sindh 6,545 polling stations have been declared ‘sensitive’ and 6,524 stations as ‘most sensitive’”. Sindh’s 5,937 polling stations have been declared normal.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6,166 polling stations have been declared ‘sensitive’ and 4,143 polling stations as ‘most sensitive’”. While KP’s 5,388 polling stations have been declared normal, sources said.

“In Balochistan total 961 polling stations have been declared normal, while 2,337 as ‘sensitive and 1,730 polling stations as ‘most sensitive’”.

The ECP’s election plan delineates the distribution of polling stations across all four provinces and the federal capital. The polling stations have been categorized as normal, sensitive, and highly sensitive based on the security situation and the history of electoral violence.