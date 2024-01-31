Elections 2024: ECP postpones polls in NA-8, PK-22 after candidate’s killing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed elections in Bajaur’s NA-8 and PK-22 after a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Rehan Zeb Khan was killed in the Siddiqabad area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bajaur, ARY News reported.

The notification to postpone the polls on the National Assembly’s NA-8 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-8 has been issued by the ECP.

Rehan Zeb Khan was shot dead during his election campaign in the area. Some unidentified assailants opened fire on his vehicle, leaving him dead on the spot. Four other people were also injured in the attack.

The PTI strongly condemned the killing of Rehan – who was a party-backed candidate for a National Assembly seat.

“The fact that PTI-affiliated candidates and public gatherings were being targeted by terrorist attacks raised a “big question mark” on the fairness of polls,” the party said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the ECP summoned an emergency in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of the General Elections 2024.

The sources said that the ECP called emergency meeting at 3 pm on Thursday after violence in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving at least five people dead and others injured.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker home ministers, home secretaries, chief secretaries Inspector General of Police (IGP) will participate in the meeting. The ECP will be briefed on the law and order situation in both provinces.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in three violent incidents in Balochistan’s Sibi, Quetta and Chaman and Khyber Pakhunthwa’s Bajaur district within span of a day.

The wave of violence began in Sibi when four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred at Jinnah Road Sibi near political party’s rally on Tuesday. The police said that the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle that led to explosion. The law enforcers have cordoned off the area and called bomb disposal squad.