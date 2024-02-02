Elections 2024: ECP seeks explanation from PPP’s Khursheed Shah over CoC ‘violation’

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice against the Code of Conduct (CoC) ‘violation’ by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and former leader of opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, ARY News reported.

As per reports, the ECP Sindh chapter issued show-notice to Syed Khursheed Shah who is contesting from NA-201 (Sukkur-II) and sought explanation from him over ‘violation’ of CoC.

The ECP Sindh has also taken serious notice of the CoC violations in different constituencies of the province and sought explanation from respective candidates.

The Show-cause notices have been issued to representatives of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami, Muhajir Qaumi Movement and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz over violations in PS-91 (Karachi-Korangi).

An independent candidate in PS-100 (Karachi-East), has also been issued show-cause notice. The explanation is also sought from Chairman District Council Thatta for participating in the election campaign

Monitoring teams in Karachi’s East, Keamari, Central, West and districts and Kashmore have removed flags, banners, billboards and other materials installed contrary to the CoC.

The Election Commissioner Sindh has directed District Monitoring Officers to ensure implementation of CoC.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECP imposed a penalty on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate, Khurram Sher Zaman, over a code of conduct (CoC) violation in Karachi.

The Monitoring Committee has issued a notice and slapped Khurram Sher Zaman with a fine of Rs 50,000 for holding a rally without permission from the relevant institutions in Karachi.

In the notice, the monitoring committee mentioned the sudden clash that occurred between the police and PTI supporters during the rally.