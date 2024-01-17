Elections 2024: ECP summons important meeting to finalise security arrangements

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an important meeting tomorrow (Thursday) to finalise matters about security arrangements for general elections 2024, ARY News reported.

The high-level meeting will be chaired by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and will be attended by all four provincial secretaries.

All IGs, and officials from defence and interior ministries will be among the attendees.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed new secretary ahead of general elections 2024.

According to official notification, Dr Syed Asif Hussain has been appointed as secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has appointed Asif Hussain, a 22nd-grade officer as the secretary ECP for the duration of one year.

The development came after the commission approved the resignation of Omar Hamid as Election Commission of Pakistan secretary.

The Commission earlier refuted reports regarding the resignation of ECP secretary Omar Hamid.

The events unfolded when the Election Commission completed all preparations to hold polling for the National and Provincial assemblies next month.

Talking to state-run Tv, ECP Spokesperson Syed Nadeem Haider urged the general public to exercise their right to vote on polling day.

Read more: ECP completes all preparations to hold elections on Feb 8

The spokesperson mentioned that election symbols have been allocated to the contesting candidates, and the ECP is set to start the printing of ballot papers.