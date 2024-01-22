Elections 2024: ECP warns candidates to end campaign by Feb 6

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) warned the candidates vying for the General Elections 2024 of legal action if they fail to end the election campaign by 6th February as per the Elections Act, 2017.

According to the ECP spokesman, all the candidates belonging to each political party as well as independents have been directed not to hold or attend any public gathering, corner meeting or any other political activity pertaining to the election campaign after midnight of 6th and 7th February.

The ECP maintained that Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017 bound the candidates to conclude their election campaign a day before the polling day. “Legal action will be taken against violators of the law,” the ECP warned.

Earlier in the day, the ECP took notice of the polling staffers who for not turn up for the training sessions.

The chief election commissioner asked all the provincial election commissioners and the chief secretary to ensure presence of all the staff during the training. “All the polling staff should be directed to remain in contact with their respective returning officers and district election commissioners. Any lethargy in this regard will not be tolerated,” the ECP added.

It may be noted here that the General Elections are scheduled to be held on Thursday, 8th February 2024 across the country.

Read More: Elections 2024: ECP begins issuing postal ballots

Earlier on Sunday, the ECP commenced the issuance of postal ballot papers for the general elections in 2024.

Eligible voters can cast their votes through postal ballot papers until January 22.

Voters can download the application form for a postal ballot paper from the ECP website.

Upon receiving the postal ballot, voter can submit their votes to the Returning Officer (RO) within the stipulated time after receiving the postal ballot paper.