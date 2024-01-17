20.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Elections 2024: Full List of NA constituencies and candidates from Karachi

KARACHI: As the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued final list of the candidates for the General Elections 2024 across the country, 581 aspirants belonging to different political parties and independents are in the race for 22 (National Assembly) NA seats from Karachi.

In the elections scheduled to be held on February 8, many big names will contest from the port city. The candidates in Karachi, belonging to various political and religious parties as well as independents, started their election campaign for the February 8 elections.

According to the ECP’s list – available with ARY News, 120 candidates are in the race in District East for four NA constituencies, followed by 113 aspirants for five seats of District Central.

There are 87 candidates for three seats of the NA from District Korangi, 76 for as many constituencies of District South and 72 for three seats in District West.

Similarly, in District Malir, 65 candidates are hoping to get the support of the constituents for three seats while in District Keamari 48 candidates are in the race for two seats.

Here is the list of candidates for each Karachi constituency:

NA 229 (Malir-I)

Jam Abdul Karim Bijar                   Pakistan People’s Party

Wali Muhammad                           Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf/Independent

Qadir Bakhsh                                   Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

Fauzia Hameed                               Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan

Mumtaz Hussain                             Jamaat-e-Islami

NA-230 (Malir-II)

Syed Rafiullah                                  PPP

Muzaffar Ali Shajara                    PML-N

Dr. Masroor Sial                              PTI/ Independent

Aurangzeb Farooqui                      Pakistan Rahe Haq Party

NA-231 (Malir-III)

Abdul Hakeem Baloch                   PPP

Jameel Ahmed Khan                     PML-N

Umar Farooq                                   JI

Khalid Mehmood Ali                      PTI/ Independent

NA-232 (Korangi-I)

Asia Ishaq                                         MQM-P

Taufiquddin                                     JI

Aleem Adil Sheikh                          PTI/ Independent

Muhammad Yaseen                       TLP

NA-233 (Korangi-II)

Javed Hanif                                      MQM-P

Abdul Jameel Khan                        JI

Advocate Haris Meo                      PTI/ Independent

Nida Asim                                         PPP

NA-234 (Korangi-III)

Moin Amir Pirzada                         MQM-P

Faheem Khan                                  PTI/ Independent

Ali Rashid                                          PPP

Saleem Zia                                        PML-N

Akhtar Hussain                                JI

NA-235 (East-I)

Mairajul Huda Siddiqui                 JI

Mohammad Iqbal Khan                MQM-P

Saifur Rahman                                PTI/ Independent

Muhammad Asif Khan                  PPP

NA-236 (East-II)

Hasan Sabir                                      MQM-P

Osama Razi                                      JI

Muzamil Qureshi                            PPP

Alamgir Khan                                   PTI/ Independent

Parveen Basheer                            PML-N

 NA-237 (East-III)

Rauf Siddiqui                                   MQM-P

Irfan Ahmed                                    JI

Aslam Niazi                                      PPP

Zahoor Mehsud                              PTI/ Independent

Rehan Qaiser Shaikh                     PML-N

NA-238 (East-IV)

Haleem Adil Sheikh                        PTI/ Independent

Sadiq Iftikhar                                   MQM-P

Pir Zafar                                            PPP

Saifuddin                                          JI

NA-239 (South-I)

Nabeel Gabol                                  PPP

Fazalur Rehman                              JI

Sharjeel Goplani                             TLP

Muhammad Yasir                           PTI/ Independent

 NA-240 (South-II)

Arshad Vohra                                  MQM-P

Saleem mandiwala                        PPP

Syed Abdul Rasheed                      JI

Ramzan Ghanchi                            PTI/ Independent

 NA-241 (South-III)

Dr Farooq Sattar                             MQM-P

Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig                         PPP

Naveed Ali Baig                               JI

Muhammad Wasaeem                 TLP

Khurram Sher Zaman                    PTI/ Independent

NA-242 (Keamari-I)

Syed Mustafa Kamal                      MQM-P

Qadir Mandokhel                           PPP

Dawa Khan                                       PTI/ Independent

Fazal Ahmed                                    JI

Ghulam Shoaib                               PML-N

NA-243(Keamari-II)

Humayun Slutan                             MQM-P

Abdul Qadir Patel                           PPP

Shahzad Jadoon                             JI

Shujaat Ali                                        PTI/ Independent

(NA-244 West-I)

Dr Farooq Sattar                             MQM-P

Aftab Jahangir                                 PTI/ Independent

Abdul Bar                                         PPP

Irfan Ahmed                                    JI

Zameer Hussain                              TLP

(NA-245 West-II)

Syed Hafeezuddin                          MQM-P

Muhammad Ishaq                          JI

Ataullah                                            PTI/ Independent

Siddique Akbar                               PPP

NA-246 (West-III)

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman               JI

Malik Muhammad Arif                 PTI/ Independent

Waseem Akhtar                             PPP

Syed Aminul Haq                            MQM-P

Muhammad Ali                               TLP

NA-247 (Central-I)

Tabish Taufeeq                               PTI/ Independent

Khawaja Izharul Hassan               MQM-P

Shaikh Maaz                                    PPP

Munam Zafar                                  JI

Muhammad Farooq                      TLP

NA-248 (Central-II)

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui              MQM-P

Arsalan Khalid                                 PTI/ Independent

Muhammad Amjad                       TLP

Muhammad Hassan                      PPP

Muhammad Babar                         JI

NA-249 (Central-III)

Abdul Waheed                                PPP

Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui               MQM-P

Uzair Ali                                             PTI/ Independent

Muslim Pervaiz                               JI

Muhammad Hamid                       TLP

NA-250 (Central-IV)

Muhammad Riaz Haider              PTI/ Independent

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman               JI

Asad Jawwad Khan                        TLP

Farhan Chishti                                 MQM-P

Khawaja Sohail                               PPP

