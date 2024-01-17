Elections 2024: Full List of NA constituencies and candidates from Karachi

KARACHI: As the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued final list of the candidates for the General Elections 2024 across the country, 581 aspirants belonging to different political parties and independents are in the race for 22 (National Assembly) NA seats from Karachi.

In the elections scheduled to be held on February 8, many big names will contest from the port city. The candidates in Karachi, belonging to various political and religious parties as well as independents, started their election campaign for the February 8 elections.

According to the ECP’s list – available with ARY News, 120 candidates are in the race in District East for four NA constituencies, followed by 113 aspirants for five seats of District Central.

There are 87 candidates for three seats of the NA from District Korangi, 76 for as many constituencies of District South and 72 for three seats in District West.

Similarly, in District Malir, 65 candidates are hoping to get the support of the constituents for three seats while in District Keamari 48 candidates are in the race for two seats.

Here is the list of candidates for each Karachi constituency:

NA 229 (Malir-I)

Jam Abdul Karim Bijar Pakistan People’s Party

Wali Muhammad Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf/Independent

Qadir Bakhsh Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

Fauzia Hameed Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan

Mumtaz Hussain Jamaat-e-Islami

NA-230 (Malir-II)

Syed Rafiullah PPP

Muzaffar Ali Shajara PML-N

Dr. Masroor Sial PTI/ Independent

Aurangzeb Farooqui Pakistan Rahe Haq Party

NA-231 (Malir-III)

Abdul Hakeem Baloch PPP

Jameel Ahmed Khan PML-N

Umar Farooq JI

Khalid Mehmood Ali PTI/ Independent

NA-232 (Korangi-I)

Asia Ishaq MQM-P

Taufiquddin JI

Aleem Adil Sheikh PTI/ Independent

Muhammad Yaseen TLP

NA-233 (Korangi-II)

Javed Hanif MQM-P

Abdul Jameel Khan JI

Advocate Haris Meo PTI/ Independent

Nida Asim PPP

NA-234 (Korangi-III)

Moin Amir Pirzada MQM-P

Faheem Khan PTI/ Independent

Ali Rashid PPP

Saleem Zia PML-N

Akhtar Hussain JI

NA-235 (East-I)

Mairajul Huda Siddiqui JI

Mohammad Iqbal Khan MQM-P

Saifur Rahman PTI/ Independent

Muhammad Asif Khan PPP

NA-236 (East-II)

Hasan Sabir MQM-P

Osama Razi JI

Muzamil Qureshi PPP

Alamgir Khan PTI/ Independent

Parveen Basheer PML-N

NA-237 (East-III)

Rauf Siddiqui MQM-P

Irfan Ahmed JI

Aslam Niazi PPP

Zahoor Mehsud PTI/ Independent

Rehan Qaiser Shaikh PML-N

NA-238 (East-IV)

Haleem Adil Sheikh PTI/ Independent

Sadiq Iftikhar MQM-P

Pir Zafar PPP

Saifuddin JI

NA-239 (South-I)

Nabeel Gabol PPP

Fazalur Rehman JI

Sharjeel Goplani TLP

Muhammad Yasir PTI/ Independent

NA-240 (South-II)

Arshad Vohra MQM-P

Saleem mandiwala PPP

Syed Abdul Rasheed JI

Ramzan Ghanchi PTI/ Independent

NA-241 (South-III)

Dr Farooq Sattar MQM-P

Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig PPP

Naveed Ali Baig JI

Muhammad Wasaeem TLP

Khurram Sher Zaman PTI/ Independent

NA-242 (Keamari-I)

Syed Mustafa Kamal MQM-P

Qadir Mandokhel PPP

Dawa Khan PTI/ Independent

Fazal Ahmed JI

Ghulam Shoaib PML-N

NA-243(Keamari-II)

Humayun Slutan MQM-P

Abdul Qadir Patel PPP

Shahzad Jadoon JI

Shujaat Ali PTI/ Independent

(NA-244 West-I)

Dr Farooq Sattar MQM-P

Aftab Jahangir PTI/ Independent

Abdul Bar PPP

Irfan Ahmed JI

Zameer Hussain TLP

(NA-245 West-II)

Syed Hafeezuddin MQM-P

Muhammad Ishaq JI

Ataullah PTI/ Independent

Siddique Akbar PPP

NA-246 (West-III)

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman JI

Malik Muhammad Arif PTI/ Independent

Waseem Akhtar PPP

Syed Aminul Haq MQM-P

Muhammad Ali TLP

NA-247 (Central-I)

Tabish Taufeeq PTI/ Independent

Khawaja Izharul Hassan MQM-P

Shaikh Maaz PPP

Munam Zafar JI

Muhammad Farooq TLP

NA-248 (Central-II)

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQM-P

Arsalan Khalid PTI/ Independent

Muhammad Amjad TLP

Muhammad Hassan PPP

Muhammad Babar JI

NA-249 (Central-III)

Abdul Waheed PPP

Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui MQM-P

Uzair Ali PTI/ Independent

Muslim Pervaiz JI

Muhammad Hamid TLP

NA-250 (Central-IV)

Muhammad Riaz Haider PTI/ Independent

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman JI

Asad Jawwad Khan TLP

Farhan Chishti MQM-P

Khawaja Sohail PPP