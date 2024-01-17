Elections 2024: Full List of NA constituencies and candidates from Karachi

KARACHI: As the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued final list of the candidates for the General Elections 2024 across the country, 581 aspirants belonging to different political parties and independents are in the race for 22 (National Assembly) NA seats from Karachi.
In the elections scheduled to be held on February 8, many big names will contest from the port city. The candidates in Karachi, belonging to various political and religious parties as well as independents, started their election campaign for the February 8 elections.
According to the ECP’s list – available with ARY News, 120 candidates are in the race in District East for four NA constituencies, followed by 113 aspirants for five seats of District Central.
There are 87 candidates for three seats of the NA from District Korangi, 76 for as many constituencies of District South and 72 for three seats in District West.
Similarly, in District Malir, 65 candidates are hoping to get the support of the constituents for three seats while in District Keamari 48 candidates are in the race for two seats.
Here is the list of candidates for each Karachi constituency:
NA 229 (Malir-I)
Jam Abdul Karim Bijar Pakistan People’s Party
Wali Muhammad Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf/Independent
Qadir Bakhsh Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
Fauzia Hameed Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan
Mumtaz Hussain Jamaat-e-Islami
NA-230 (Malir-II)
Syed Rafiullah PPP
Muzaffar Ali Shajara PML-N
Dr. Masroor Sial PTI/ Independent
Aurangzeb Farooqui Pakistan Rahe Haq Party
NA-231 (Malir-III)
Abdul Hakeem Baloch PPP
Jameel Ahmed Khan PML-N
Umar Farooq JI
Khalid Mehmood Ali PTI/ Independent
NA-232 (Korangi-I)
Asia Ishaq MQM-P
Taufiquddin JI
Aleem Adil Sheikh PTI/ Independent
Muhammad Yaseen TLP
NA-233 (Korangi-II)
Javed Hanif MQM-P
Abdul Jameel Khan JI
Advocate Haris Meo PTI/ Independent
Nida Asim PPP
NA-234 (Korangi-III)
Moin Amir Pirzada MQM-P
Faheem Khan PTI/ Independent
Ali Rashid PPP
Saleem Zia PML-N
Akhtar Hussain JI
NA-235 (East-I)
Mairajul Huda Siddiqui JI
Mohammad Iqbal Khan MQM-P
Saifur Rahman PTI/ Independent
Muhammad Asif Khan PPP
NA-236 (East-II)
Hasan Sabir MQM-P
Osama Razi JI
Muzamil Qureshi PPP
Alamgir Khan PTI/ Independent
Parveen Basheer PML-N
NA-237 (East-III)
Rauf Siddiqui MQM-P
Irfan Ahmed JI
Aslam Niazi PPP
Zahoor Mehsud PTI/ Independent
Rehan Qaiser Shaikh PML-N
NA-238 (East-IV)
Haleem Adil Sheikh PTI/ Independent
Sadiq Iftikhar MQM-P
Pir Zafar PPP
Saifuddin JI
NA-239 (South-I)
Nabeel Gabol PPP
Fazalur Rehman JI
Sharjeel Goplani TLP
Muhammad Yasir PTI/ Independent
NA-240 (South-II)
Arshad Vohra MQM-P
Saleem mandiwala PPP
Syed Abdul Rasheed JI
Ramzan Ghanchi PTI/ Independent
NA-241 (South-III)
Dr Farooq Sattar MQM-P
Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig PPP
Naveed Ali Baig JI
Muhammad Wasaeem TLP
Khurram Sher Zaman PTI/ Independent
NA-242 (Keamari-I)
Syed Mustafa Kamal MQM-P
Qadir Mandokhel PPP
Dawa Khan PTI/ Independent
Fazal Ahmed JI
Ghulam Shoaib PML-N
NA-243(Keamari-II)
Humayun Slutan MQM-P
Abdul Qadir Patel PPP
Shahzad Jadoon JI
Shujaat Ali PTI/ Independent
(NA-244 West-I)
Dr Farooq Sattar MQM-P
Aftab Jahangir PTI/ Independent
Abdul Bar PPP
Irfan Ahmed JI
Zameer Hussain TLP
(NA-245 West-II)
Syed Hafeezuddin MQM-P
Muhammad Ishaq JI
Ataullah PTI/ Independent
Siddique Akbar PPP
NA-246 (West-III)
Hafiz Naeemur Rehman JI
Malik Muhammad Arif PTI/ Independent
Waseem Akhtar PPP
Syed Aminul Haq MQM-P
Muhammad Ali TLP
NA-247 (Central-I)
Tabish Taufeeq PTI/ Independent
Khawaja Izharul Hassan MQM-P
Shaikh Maaz PPP
Munam Zafar JI
Muhammad Farooq TLP
NA-248 (Central-II)
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQM-P
Arsalan Khalid PTI/ Independent
Muhammad Amjad TLP
Muhammad Hassan PPP
Muhammad Babar JI
NA-249 (Central-III)
Abdul Waheed PPP
Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui MQM-P
Uzair Ali PTI/ Independent
Muslim Pervaiz JI
Muhammad Hamid TLP
NA-250 (Central-IV)
Muhammad Riaz Haider PTI/ Independent
Hafiz Naeemur Rehman JI
Asad Jawwad Khan TLP
Farhan Chishti MQM-P
Khawaja Sohail PPP