Elections 2024: IPP announces to hold public gathering in Karachi on Feb 8

KARACHI: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) announced to hold public gathering in Karachi on February to in connection with the party’s preparations for the General Elections 2024, ARY News reported.

IPP Sindh President Mahmood Moulvi said that the party’s patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Aleem Khan will address the gathering to be held at Nishtar Park. He said that the power show will prove IPP’s majority in Karachi.

“Win or less does not matter, IPP stands with the people of Karachi,” Mahmood Moulvi added.

The IPP Sindh chief opinioned that no party will be able to form the government alone after the the General Elections 2024. He said that a coalition government will be formed which will take the country out of crises.

He said that the people of Karachi will not be satisfied just with slogans. “We will not let monopoly in Karachi anymore,” The IPP Sindh president said.

Mahmood Moulvi said that independent candidates have approached the IPP and they will join the party after winning in the elections.

Earlier on Sunday, Jahangir Khan Tareen said that strengthening the country’s economy would be the prime priority of his party.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons in Multan. He said that inflation was a major challenge and it could only be controlled by stabilizing the economy. He said that they would create job opportunities for the unemployed youth.

He promised that IPP would honour its promises made to the masses during the general elections. He urged the masses to support them in the general elections for the prosperity of the country.