Karachi commissioner cancels employees’ vacation ahead of elections 2024

Karachi commissioner has canceled employees’ vacation ahead of elections 2024, scheduled to take place on February 8 (Thursday), ARY News reported.

Karachi commissioner in his statement said a large number of division’s employees are on ‘unnecessary’ leaves.

The leaves have been suspended, and the employees should report to their concerned returning officers (ROs) for discharging election duties.

The commissioner has directed authorities to submit report about absent employees with the help of ROs and DROs. “The report will be moved to the chief secretary for disciplinary action against the absent govt employees.”

Earlier in the day, the returning officer of PS-110 Karachi, South, issued arrest warrants for absent employees.

267 employees of the health department including women were directed to discharge duties on February 8, but they did not show up.

On February 1, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, in a press statement after the meeting, said that those who are trying to obstruct the polls by disturbing the peace would be dealt with strictly.