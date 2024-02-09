Elections 2024 live: Results from Karachi

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is leading on National Assembly seats from Karachi by securing eight followed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) that bagged five so far.

According to unofficial results announced on 14 out of 22 Karachi’s NA seats, the MQM-P candidates clean swept district Korangi and clinched two seats from East. The MQM-P candidates also emerged victorious from district Central.

The PPP also managed to retain its stronghold constituencies of Malir, Lyari and Keamari. The PPP candidates have won five seats from the city.

Here are the results from Karachi.

NA-229: Jam Abdul Karim of PPP emerged victorious with 55732 votes. Qadir Bux of PML-N bagged 21841 votes

NA-230: Syed Raifullah of PPP won the seat with 32072 votes followed by Haji Muzafar Ali Shujra of PML-N with 15560 votes.

NA-231: PPP’s Abdul Hakim Baloch won with 43634 votes followed by PTI-backed Khalid Mehmood Ali who got 43245 votes.

NA-232: MQM-P’s Asiya Ishaque clinched victory by securing 88260 votes. PTI-backed Adeel Ahmed finished second with 66574 votes.

NA-233: MQM-P’s Muhammad Javed Hanif Khan won the seat with 103,967 votes. PTI-backed Muhammad Haris secured 58753 votes

NA-234: MQM-P’s Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada is declared winner with 73687 votes. PTI-backed Faheem Khan could get 43774 votes.

NA-235: Muhammad Iqbal Khan of MQM-P won the seat with 20185 votes. PTI-backed Saif Ur Rahman received 14167 votes.

NA-236: MQM-P’s Hassan Sabir clinched victory with 38,817 votes. Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi of PPP bagged 32231 votes.

NA-239: PPP’s Nabeel Gabol secured victory with 40077 votes. PTI-backed independent Muhammad Yasir received 37234 votes

NA-240: MQM-P’s Arshad Abdullah Vohra won the seat with 30,573 votes. Independent backed by PTI Ramzan Ghanchi bagged 27318 votes

NA-242: MQM-P’s Syed Mustafa Kamal won the seat with 71767 votes, followed by PTI-backed independent Dawa Khan who got 53759 votes. Qadir Mandokhel of PPP clinched the third spot with around 17,000 votes

NA-243: PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel clinched victory with 60266 votes followed by PTI-backed Shujaat Ali who could get 48690 votes.

NA-244: MQM-P’s Dr Farooq Sattar emerged victorious with 20048 votes. PTI-backed independent Aftab Jahangir could get 14073 votes.

NA-248: MQM-P candidate Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui won the NA-248 seat by securing 71,536 votes having a lead of 13,290 votes. PTI-backed independent candidate Arsalan Khalid came in second position with 58,246 votes.

