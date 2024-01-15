23.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 15, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Elections 2024: MQM-P to hold electioneering in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: As the General Elections 2024 inching closer, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to expand its electoral activities to Islamabad and Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P considered as one of the main stakeholders of Sindh, particularly urban areas including Karachi and Hyderabad has now decided to reach the masses in the twin cities.

Joint In-Charge of MQM-P Organizing Committee Zahid Malik chaired a meeting in which it was decided that the party would fully participate in the election campaign in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Zahid Malik said that the MQM-P would approach everyone particularly the poor, middle class and educated people to convey the party’s message. “Only the people can bring real change,” he added

Read More: Differences emerge as MQM-P awards tickets for Karachi’s NA, PA seats

Earlier, the MQM-P announced its candidates for the National Assembly from Karachi.

The party’s candidates included Dr Fauzia Hameed from NA-229, Aasia Ishaque from NA-232, Javed Hanif from NA-233, Amir Moin Pirzada from NA-234 and Iqbal Mehsud from NA-235.

The other candidates included Hassan Sabir from NA-236, Rauf Siddiqui from NA-237, Sadiq Iftikhar from NA-238, Arshad Vohra from NA-240, Dr Farooq Sattar from NA-241, Syed Mustafa Kamal from NA-242, Humayun Usman from NA-243, Dr Farooq Sattar from NA-244, Syed Hafeezuddin from NA-245, Syed Aminul Haque from NA-246, Khawaja Izharul Hassan from NA-247, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from NA-248, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui fromNA-249 and Farhan Chishti from NA-250.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.