Elections 2024: MQM-P to hold electioneering in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: As the General Elections 2024 inching closer, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to expand its electoral activities to Islamabad and Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P considered as one of the main stakeholders of Sindh, particularly urban areas including Karachi and Hyderabad has now decided to reach the masses in the twin cities.

Joint In-Charge of MQM-P Organizing Committee Zahid Malik chaired a meeting in which it was decided that the party would fully participate in the election campaign in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Zahid Malik said that the MQM-P would approach everyone particularly the poor, middle class and educated people to convey the party’s message. “Only the people can bring real change,” he added

Earlier, the MQM-P announced its candidates for the National Assembly from Karachi.

The party’s candidates included Dr Fauzia Hameed from NA-229, Aasia Ishaque from NA-232, Javed Hanif from NA-233, Amir Moin Pirzada from NA-234 and Iqbal Mehsud from NA-235.

The other candidates included Hassan Sabir from NA-236, Rauf Siddiqui from NA-237, Sadiq Iftikhar from NA-238, Arshad Vohra from NA-240, Dr Farooq Sattar from NA-241, Syed Mustafa Kamal from NA-242, Humayun Usman from NA-243, Dr Farooq Sattar from NA-244, Syed Hafeezuddin from NA-245, Syed Aminul Haque from NA-246, Khawaja Izharul Hassan from NA-247, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from NA-248, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui fromNA-249 and Farhan Chishti from NA-250.