NA-250 Elections 2024: Candidates unveil strategies to address issues

With the upcoming elections looming on the horizon, the NA-250 constituency is alive with political excitement, culminating in the conclusion of candidates’ campaigns from various political parties as the canvassing period concluded last night.

A robust total population of 957,879, NA-250 reflects the democratic spirit of its residents, evidenced by a significant voter registration reported by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), totaling 553,540 individuals poised to exercise their electoral rights.

Among them, 291,116 men and 262,424 women have registered to cast their votes, reflecting a balanced representation of both genders in the electoral process.

Contesting Candidates

The political spectrum is diverse, with Muhammad Riaz Haider contesting as an Independent candidate backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Hafiz Naeemur Rehman from Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Farhan Chishti standing for Mutaihida Quami Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), and Khawaja Sohail representing Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarian (PPPP).

The NA-250 constituency is set for a competitive electoral showdown as four prominent contenders vie for victory in the general elections 2024.

Challenges of NA-250

In an exclusive telephonic interview to ARY News, the top four candidates from different political parties in NA-250, presented their vision for addressing local issues – such as Sweet Water issue, Sewage Lines, Dumping Stations, and Environment/Deforestaion issues.

For the past 15 years, the Sweet Water Issue has been a persistent worry for the residents of NA-250 as no sweet water available, impacting the daily lives of residents, while the poor sewage infrastructure has led to recurring problems in the locality.

Efficient waste management is essential for a clean and healthy environment, while there is no proper dumping station in NA-250, additionally the locality of North Nazimabad which was once called the greenest area are now facing environmental concerns, such as pollution and deforestation, which needs urgent attention for the authorities.

Government schools, essential for educating a substantial portion of our community, are currently grappling with a state of decrepitude, demanding urgent attention to revitalize them.

Strategies of Candidates for Addressing Issues in NA-250

Sweet Water Issue:

Farhan Chisti, the Mutahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate, introduces himself as a social worker pledged to tackle water theft issues caused by fake hydrants, emphasizing the importance of shutting down these unauthorized hydrants, envisioning a significant improvement in water access for the residents of his constituency. He prioritizes the swift completion of the K4 project to alleviate water scarcity in Karachi.

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Khuwaja Sohail Mansoor, contesting for the first time from NA-250, pledges to tackle this problem, hinting at a significant change in the water system within 1 to 1.5 months with the Mayor of Karachi under PPPP administration and the Water Board under their control.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the Jamat-e-Islami candidate, has voiced apprehensions regarding the water shortage in Karachi. He pointed out that the Hub dam, when at its full capacity, can cater to Karachi’s water needs for the next three years. However, he expressed concern that the Hub river, a crucial source, has not been cleared to facilitate the water supply to Karachi residents. Rehman asserted that, with support from the relevant departments, he plans to address and resolve the water issue in Karachi.

Sewage Lines:

The challenge of Sewage Lines persists in NA-250, Khuwaja Sohail Mansoor calls for a collaborative effort between the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and local towns to address crucial matters, prioritizing sewage system problems, leakages, and drain cleaning over personal recognition pursuits.

Farhan Chisti advocates for a comprehensive and well-engineered approach to systematically address the sewerage lines. He proposes collaboration with relevant authorities to formulate a town planning strategy, concentrating on effective, enduring solutions to establish a sustainable sewerage system.

Jamat-e-Islami Candidate Hafiz Naeem proposed strategy involves a collaborative approach, emphasizing cooperation between local authorities, community stakeholders, and relevant departments. He envisions forming a Sewage System Task Force that comprises representatives from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), local towns, and experienced engineers. This collaborative body would work collectively to assess the existing infrastructure, identify vulnerable areas, and implement targeted solutions.

Dumping Stations:

The absence of Proper Dumping Stations is also a concern, and candidates are advocating for strategic planning to address solid waste management challenges.

The PPP candidate expresses the need for designated dumping stations in each Union Council (UC) and shares ongoing efforts to relocate existing waste collection points in parks to more suitable areas. The candidate highlights the need for a comprehensive plan and expresses hope for positive changes in the future.

MQM-P candidate Farhan Chisti emphasizes the importance of waste management and raising awareness among residents about responsible waste disposal. He outlines a plan involving collaboration with waste management entities, fostering civic sense among residents, and implementing proper systems and machinery for efficient waste disposal.

In response to the pressing issue of inadequate dumping stations in NA-250, Hafiz Naeem, the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) candidate, has presented a comprehensive strategy aimed at revolutionizing the waste management system within the constituency.

Hafiz Naeem’s proposed strategy is founded on a multi-faceted approach, beginning with close collaboration between local authorities, waste management entities, and community representatives. He envisions establishing a Waste Management Task Force, comprised of experts, environmentalists, and civic leaders, to collectively devise and implement effective solutions tailored to the specific needs of NA-250.

The candidate emphasizes the urgent need for proper dumping stations in every Union Council (UC) within the constituency. To address this, Hafiz Naeem proposes a thorough evaluation of potential locations, considering factors such as accessibility, environmental impact, and community convenience. The strategy involves a consultative process, where the Waste Management Task Force actively engages with residents to identify suitable sites that align with the community’s interests.

Environment/Deforestaion Issues:

In response to the question related to the environmental issues, including deforestation in NA-250, are garnering attention, with a candidate advocating for green initiatives.

Promoting a green environment, the PPPP candidate emphasizes ongoing projects related to green energy, he also addresses the alarming loss of green belts and trees in the district, suggesting the development of existing green belts.

Addressing Environment Issues, particularly deforestation, Chisti envisions transforming NA-250 into a Green City. He plans to utilize funds to enhance existing green belts, planting trees along roadsides, and undertaking a comprehensive green initiative to contribute to environmental sustainability.

Hafiz Naeem’s strategic vision revolves around fostering a Green Revolution, prioritizing the preservation of existing green belts and the introduction of expansive reforestation initiatives. The candidate acknowledges the urgent need for intervention to counteract the detrimental effects of deforestation and pledges to address this concern with a multifaceted approach.

As of the reporting time, Muhammad Riaz Haider, the candidate supported by PTI, remained unresponsive to calls and messages on WhatsApp. His stance and campaign strategies, therefore, remain undisclosed, creating a level of uncertainty regarding his positions in the ongoing election race.

As the residents of NA-250 prepare to cast their votes, these issues serve as focal points for the candidates, each presenting their vision for a brighter and more sustainable future for the constituency.