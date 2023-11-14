28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif begins Quetta mission today

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Quetta today on a two-day visit as part of his party’s policy to further expand political alliances with regional players ahead of February 8 elections, ARY News reported.

In a post on X, PML-N spokesperson said that PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders will also accompany the elder Sharif during his two-day stat in Balochoistan.

The three-time prime minister will also preside over the important organizational meeting of the party in addition to important meetings with political leaders.

According to sources, some former and incumbent leaders belonging to BAP may announce joining the PML-N during Mr Sharif’s visit and BAP as a party seems more interested in seat adjustment with PML-N.

PML-N Balochistan chapter president Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said Mr Sharif would hold meetings with PkMAP Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai, National Party President Dr Malik Baloch, former CM Jam Kamal and BAP leaders.

The PPP, on the other hand, is also all set to woo as many electables in Balochistan as it could.

Meanwhile, PML-N is also eyeing another alliance with the JUI-F, ANP and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP chairman too is expected to visit K-P from November 16 to 21, according to the party’s information secretary, Faisal Kareem Kundi.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.