Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif begins Quetta mission today

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Quetta today on a two-day visit as part of his party’s policy to further expand political alliances with regional players ahead of February 8 elections, ARY News reported.

In a post on X, PML-N spokesperson said that PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders will also accompany the elder Sharif during his two-day stat in Balochoistan.

The three-time prime minister will also preside over the important organizational meeting of the party in addition to important meetings with political leaders.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد محمد نوازشریف اور پارٹی صدر شہباز شریف آج دو روزہ دورے پہ کوئٹہ روانہ ہوں گے۔ سینیٹر نائب صدر اور چیف آرگنائزر مریم نواز شریف اور دیگر پارٹی راہنما بھی ہمراہ ہوں گے۔21 اکتوبر کو وطن واپسی کے بعد قائد نواز شریف پہلی بار بلوچستان آ رہے ہیں جہاں وہ سیاسی… — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 14, 2023

According to sources, some former and incumbent leaders belonging to BAP may announce joining the PML-N during Mr Sharif’s visit and BAP as a party seems more interested in seat adjustment with PML-N.

PML-N Balochistan chapter president Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said Mr Sharif would hold meetings with PkMAP Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai, National Party President Dr Malik Baloch, former CM Jam Kamal and BAP leaders.

The PPP, on the other hand, is also all set to woo as many electables in Balochistan as it could.

Meanwhile, PML-N is also eyeing another alliance with the JUI-F, ANP and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP chairman too is expected to visit K-P from November 16 to 21, according to the party’s information secretary, Faisal Kareem Kundi.