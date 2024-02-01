Nawaz Sharif lashes out at PTI govt in KP

SWAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif lashed out at the previous PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Swat, Nawaz Sharif criticized the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saying that Imran Khan made fake promises to the people of Swat and did not deliver in KP.

He questioned why the PTI founder was allowed to destroy the country’s economy, saying that if PML-N had been in power in KP they would have changed the shape of the province.

The PML-N supremo said that Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday castigated PTI founder Imran Khan for ‘attacking’ Pakistan’s integrity to save his rule, saying that he never compromised national security despite being “subjugated”.

“He [Imran Khan] hatched conspiracy and compromised the national security by revealing state’s secrets,” Nawaz Sharif said, adding that he “attacked” the country’s integrity to save his rule.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif pointed out that his government had controlled inflation, fuel rates, load shedding, the US dollar fluctuations and got rid of International Monetary Fund (IMF). “On the other hand, the former PTI government kept begging before foreign countries,” he claimed.