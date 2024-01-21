Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif to launch campaign in KP on Monday

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will address a public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district on January 22, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who returned home last year after four years of self-imposed exile in London to lead his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in general elections, will run from the northwestern town of Mansehra.

Nawaz Sharif will run for NA-15 (Mansehra-II) seat.

Captain (retired) Safdar and Sardar Yousaf have been tasked to review arrangements for the public gathering.

Sources further say Maryam Nawaz will also accompany Nawaz Sharif in the Mansehra public gathering.

Addressing his maiden public gathering of election 2024 campaign, Nawaz Shari said that he was ousted from power by the five Supreme Court judges just because he refused to take a salary from his son.

Nawaz claimed if he had not been removed from power there would have been no gas loadsheding, inflation and unemployment in the country.

The former prime minister further said that before he came to power, terrorism had brought Pakistan to standstill but he took Pakistan out of the crisis.

Moreover, Nawaz Sharif promised that he would bring back Pakistan on the road of development after coming to power.