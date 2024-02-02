Elections 2024: Armed forces to perform duties as Quick Reaction Force

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Armed Forces under Article 245 of the Constitution would assist in the conduct of the general elections 2024 and will perform duties as Quick Reaction Force, and the third tier in the respective areas.

According to details, the primary responsibility of maintaining law and order during the elections rests with the police, while civil armed forces such as Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) will be responsible for security in the second tier.

Pakistan Army personnel will be deployed in the general polling areas in the third tier to deal with any security situation.

Civil Armed Forces and Pakistan Army personnel will cooperate to provide a safe environment so that the polling staff including District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs) and Presiding Officers can perform their duties amicably, while only the Civil Armed Forces will be responsible for security of the printing press during the process of printing ballot papers.

Similarly, foolproof security will be provided for the delivery of electoral materials from the offices of the Returning Officers to the polling stations, during the counting and transfer of the electoral materials back to the offices of the Returning Officers after the completion of the election process.

Moreover, a complete ban will be imposed on display of arms on the polling day.

Police will be responsible for security as Tier One, while the Civil Armed Forces and the Pakistan Army will be responsible for Tier Two and Tier Three respectively to ensure a safe environment.

Civil Armed Forces and Pakistan Army will not interfere in any way in the work of Presiding Officer, Assistant Presiding Officer or Polling Officer.

The Civil Armed Forces and the Pakistan Army will perform their duties outside the selected highly sensitive polling stations and will focus exclusively on maintaining peaceful environment.

Similarly, only the Civil Armed Forces will conduct a searching of the people before entering the polling station premises to ensure that no person can carry any weapon, explosive material or prohibited item inside the polling station.

The Civil Armed Forces and the Armed Forces will not interfere in any way in the process of counting of votes and remain alert outside the polling station.

The Civil Armed Forces and Pakistan Army shall immediately inform Presiding Officer and their officer-in-charge if any irregularity or untoward incident occurs in the polling station so that necessary legal action can be taken.

Moreover, the Civil Armed Forces and Pakistan Army will not bar any eligible voter from entering the polling station except those who would be found involve in creating law and order or anti-state activities.