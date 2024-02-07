Elections 2024: Pakistan committed to foster democratic process: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Wednesday said Pakistan is fully committed to fostering an inclusive democratic process, upholding the rule of law and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed in its law and constitution.

In a statement on Tuesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) said that the organization said it deplored all acts of violence against political parties and candidates and urged the authorities to uphold the fundamental freedoms necessary for a meaningful democratic process.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk had appealed to the authorities to ensure a fully free and fair vote and to recommit to the democratic process

Responding to remarks made by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, said security plans have been finalized to hold the elections on Thursday as per the electoral laws of Pakistan.

She said our judicial system provides for fair trial and due process. Domestic legal remedies are available in case of any complaints in the electoral process.

The polling is scheduled to take place tomorrow across Pakistan under strict security measures.