Elections 2024 Pakistan: List of NA candidates from Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the final lists of candidates for National and provincial assembly seats in Lahore, with a total of 266 names in contention for the 14 seats in the Lower House of Parliament.

As per the ECP list, a total of 20 candidates are contesting from the constituency NA-117. The candidates include Abdul Aleem Khan from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Asif Hashmi from PPP, Jahangir Ahmed from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and independent candidates Ali Ijaz Buttar, Akmal Bari and singer Abrarul Haq.

The list is further extended to constituency NA-118, where 13 candidates are contesting for the seat including Hamza Shehbaz Sharif from PML-N, Shahid Abbas from PPP-Parliamentarians, Muhammad Shoukat from Jamaat-e-Islami, while PTI leader Muhammad Khan Madni and Aliya Hamza Malik is contesting as an independent candidate.

The constituency NA-119, featuring 18 candidates, including PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, PPP-P’s Iftikhar Shahid, and Nadeem Sherwani is contesting as an independent candidate.

Moving to NA-120, where 27 nominees are competing, prominent individuals include Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N and Munir Ahmad of PPP-P. In NA-121, with 15 candidates, standout contenders are PML-N’s Sheikh Rohale Asghar and independent candidate Wasim Qadir.

For NA-122, housing 21 candidates, notable figures like PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafiq, PTI’s Latif Khosa and independent candidate Azhar Siddique are in the electoral race. NA-123, featuring 16 candidates, showcases prominent figures including PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Liaquat Baloch, PPP-P’s Muhammad Ziaul Haq, and independent candidate Afzal Azim Pahat.

In NA-124, with 13 contenders, figures like PML-N’s Rana Mubashir Iqbal and independent candidates Sardar Azimullah and Zameer Ahmed stand out.

While NA-125, boasting 19 contenders, includes prominent names such as PML-N’s Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, PPP-P’s Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan, and PTI leader Jamil Asghar Bhatti is contesting as an independent candidate.

NA-126, featuring 19 candidates, presents noteworthy contestants like PML-N’s Saiful Mulook Khokhar, PPP-P’s Amjad Ali, and Jamaat-Islami’s Ameerul Azim, alongside several independent participants. NA-127, with 25 contenders, showcases prominent figures such as PPP-P’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar, PTI’s Shabbir Ahmed Gujjar, JI’s Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, and Huqooq-e-Khalq Party’s Muhammad Muzammil.

Moving to NA-128, with 22 candidates, notable figures include Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s Awn Chaudhry, PTI’s Salman Akram Raja (independent, symbol: racket), MQM-Pakistan’s Agha Muhammad Ali Khan, PPP-P’s Adeel Ghulam Mohyuddin, and JI’s Liaquat Baloch. In NA-129, featuring 19 candidates, key contenders include PML-N’s Hafiz Nauman, PTI’s Mian Muhammad Azhar (independent, symbol: cricket stumps), JI’s Ahmad Jamil Rashid, and PPP-P’s Aurangzeb Shaafi Burki.

Lastly, in NA-130, where 18 candidates are in contention, significant figures in the race are PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif, PTI leader Yasmin Rashid (independent, symbol: laptop), PPP-P’s Iqbal Ahmad Khan, MQM-P’s Samia Naz, and JI’s Sufi Khalique Ahmad Butt.

Punjab Assembly seats

Moreover, 813 candidates are contesting for the 30 seats of the Punjab Assembly from Lahore.

For PP-146, PML-Nís Ghazali Saleem Butt is in the race among 20 candidates; for PP-147, there are 24 candidates, including PML-Nís Hamza Shehbaz and PTI Leader Muhammad Khan Madni as an independent candidate on a ëbedí symbol.

For PP-148, the PML-N has fielded Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman against 15 other candidates, including the PTIís Salman Abbas as an independent candidate on the ëaircraftí symbol.

The PP-149 constituency has 37 candidates in the race, including Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan, PTIís Nadeem Sherwani and Zubair Niazi as independent candidates on ëparrotí and parachute symbols.

For PP-168, PTIís Nadeem Abbas Bara has been allotted the ëcricket stumpsí symbol, for PP-169 Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has got the ëracketí symbol, for PP-171 former Punjab minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has been allotted the ëaircraftí symbol as an independent candidate, Azam Khan Niazi given a ëbrickí symbol and Bajash Niazi ëcricket stumpsí for PP-172 and Dr Yasmin Rashid allotted the ëcoiní symbol for PP-173.