Elections 2024 Pakistan: Overview of PS-64 Hyderabad-V

PS-64 Hyderabad-V is a provincial seat of the Sindh Assembly based on the urban localities of Sindh’s second largest city and considered a strong base of MQM-Pakistan, while some of the UCs were won by the Pakistan People’s Party in the recently held local bodies polls.

The constituency includes areas of Shahi Bazar, Hirabad, Doctors Lines, Resham Gali, Gari Khatta, Hyder Chowk, Cloth Market, Tower, Timber Market, Paka Qila, Faqir Jo Pir, Nayein Jo Pirr, Lal Bux Kalhoro Goth, Tando Jahanian, Kolhi Para and others.

The population of PS-64-Hyderabad-5 increased to 392,012 from 359852 in the 2023 census carried out during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

According to 2018, data, the number of registered voters in the area are 210,308 including 116,574 male and 93, 734 females.

PS-64 Hyderabad is a newly constituted seat from PS-45-III (2022-2018) and PS-66-Hyderabad-V (2018-2023).

The seat was previously won by the MQM’s Rashid Khilji.

Problems of area:

Like elsewhere in Sindh, the major problems being faced by the voters of the PS-64 Hyderabad, are shortage of water and gas and electricity load-shedding. Apart from this, the overall hygienic condition of the constituency is also not good. Heaps of garbage were captured in the majority of the area while filing this story.

The people are also forced to buy water from tankers or the government-installed pump in the area in the morning time.

According to people, usually, they are not getting water from the supply lines at their homes and are forced to fetch the water by storing it with different means.

It was learnt that new lines were installed in the area to address the water supply issue, but the problem could not be resolved.

Potential candidates:

Pakistan People’s Party’s Aajiz Dhamrah, Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan’s Rashid Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Naeemuddin are potential candidates in PS-64 Hyderabad.

A tough contest is expected between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pakistan People’s Party.

Rashid Khan’s priorities

MQM-P’s Rashid Khan while talking to ARY News on the telephone said his prime focus in the constituency will be on addressing sanitation issues, and health facilities and uplifting the standard of education especially of government schools.

I will ensure to get the children of PS-64 are educated. He further said improvement of health facilities at the government-run hospital will be his second priority because the provision of good and affordable medical facilities to the people in this era of inflation is no less than a blessing.

He appealed to the people to vote for him.

Aajiz Dhamrah’s priorities

Pakistan People’s Party’s candidate Aajiz Dhamrah revealing his development plan for the PS64 Hyderabad said the vote for PPP increased in 2018 as compared to 2013. The vote difference between MQM and PPP was reduced to 12,000 in 2018, he said and added PPP is hopeful to change the history this time.

Dhamrah said the PPP has increased its appearance in the constituency with social contacts and development works.

He said the solution of the water supply issue is his main priority and a development scheme with a budget of Rs250 mln is underway to generate a third source of water supply in the area to address the issue.

He also vowed to upgrade Tara Chand and Preetabad hospitals and provision of land for the new graveyard in the area.

2018 general elections

Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Muhammad Rashid Khilji was declared the winner with 27,485 votes, while Azhar Muhammad Shaikh of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 19,663 votes. Pakistan People’s Party’s Mukhtiar Ahmed Dhamrah grabbed 12,944 votes.