Nawaz Sharif to put country back on track if voted to power: Shehbaz

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will bring back Pakistan on the track of development if voted to power on February 8, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

Addressing a public gathering in Ahmedpur Sharqian, Shehbaz Sharif said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has served South Punjab while being in power and he would continue the journey of bringing prosperity to Pakistan including South Punjab after coming into power.

The former prime minister claimed 2018 elections in Pakistan were fraud and what happened after that is in front of you.

Revealing his development plan for Ahmedpur Sharqian, Sharif said he will establish Danish Schools in every Tehsil of Punjab if Nawaz Sharif is voted into power.

The former prime minister also announced to giving of Ahmedpur Sharqian status of district after coming into power in the 2024 elections.

Nawaz Sharif will announce ‘big projects’ for Ahmedpur Sharqian after coming into power, the PML-N president said and added masses will not be left alone.

He added that PML-N took steps on a war footing for the rehabilitation of the 2010 flood victims.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and other PML-N leaders are carrying out election campaigns.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has finally officially announced that its party manifesto will be unveiled on January 27.

The manifesto committee, led by Senator Irfan Siddique, was established by PML-N in October to formulate the party’s vision.