Don’t waste your vote: Pakistani celebrities urge citizens to come out and vote on Election Day

With less than 24 hours to go before the much-anticipated general elections in Pakistan, showbiz personalities have urged the citizens to make their vote count.

A number of your favourite showbiz stars used their voice and social media platforms, urging Pakistani citizens not to undermine the power of their vote and make each one of them count, by casting their votes in their respective polling stations on Thursday.

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site X, actor-singer Farhan Saeed wrote, “Pakistan come out and vote on 8th.”

Pakistan come out and vote on 8th. If you think you’ve been wronged , Vote! If you want to see your country progress, Vote! If you want to see the right person leading the country, Vote! All what Pakistan asked for this entire year was right to vote, now Vote!

“If you think you’ve been wronged, Vote! If you want to see your country progress, Vote! If you want to see the right person leading the country, Vote! All what Pakistan asked for this entire year was right to vote, now Vote,” he added, ending with the hashtag ‘Elections 2024’.

Meanwhile, singer Mustafa Zahid, termed February 8 as Valentine’s Day for Pakistan and posted, “This year Valentine’s Day is on the 8th February because Mulk say Mohabbat sab say pehlay (love for the country comes first)! GO OUT AND VOTE !! Please.”

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui joined the call as well, as he wrote in an Instagram post, “February 8–a crucial day for us and our nation.”

“Urging each one of you to exercise your right to vote. The power to enact change lies within our hands. Remember, if you don’t vote now, you lose the right to complain later. Let’s make our voices heard and shape our future together,” added the ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ actor.

Taking to her Instagram stories, film and TV A-lister Maya Ali requested, “I request you all to use your vote wisely. This is your time to save your future and make your present better. Please think about Pakistan, think about those sacrifices which have been made up until now. The fate of our children lies in our hands, and we have to stand on the right side of history. You will choose your leader for the betterment of all of us.” TV veteran Bushra Ansari posted a detailed video on her Instagram feed, captioned with an Urdu couplet. In the clip, the ‘Pardes’ actor is heard saying, “There’s a lot of chaos in the country. The elections are near. We all wish that the future of Pakistan is brighter and that the next five years are given to such a political party that helps us walk the path towards prosperity. To propel us from here towards betterment.”

“Whichever candidate it is for whom you have hope or trust, or you believe that their promises are genuine, get up and go vote. Talk is cheap. Get up, find out about your constituency, recognise your candidate’s symbol, and go and vote for the same so that we can be a part of the change that leads to betterment,” she added.

Celebrated actor Nadia Afgan also shared a similar video on her Instagram feed on Wednesday afternoon. “8th February is election day. Please go and vote. Don’t waste your vote. Hum sub mil k bahut kuch badal saktay hain agar hum sub aikaa ker lain (We all can change the world if we unite). Lets Unite for Pakistan and for the betterment of our beloved country,” read the caption on her video, as the actor mentioned that she took a break from shoot in Islamabad and is travelling to Lahore to to cast her vote.

Earlier, singer-actor Asim Azhar turned to his Instagram stories over the weekend to raise voting awareness. He wrote, “I request all my fellow colleagues, public figures and celebrities to endorse the right to vote to at least raise awareness in their capacity for the public to stand for what is right and fair and most importantly, VOTE! PLEASE encourage everybody to find their constituencies and decide what our children will see. Vote for Pakistan.” Singer Hasan Raheem and actor Osman Khalid Butt also urged their followers to fulfil their national responsibility of casting their vote in general elections.

In case you haven’t already, message 8300 with your CNIC to get details on your constituency and your polling station.

Make your voice count.

If you are not sure of the process of casting a vote, read here.