Elections 2024: PML-N issues list of NA candidates

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has issued the final list of candidates for the National Assembly seats in the upcoming general elections to be held on February 8 2024.  

As per the list, PML-N has fielded candidates on 212 seats of the National Assembly.

On the other hand, no PML-N candidate is contesting 51 seats in the National Assembly, according to the released list.

According to the released list, Mian Nawaz Sharif will contest from NA-15 Mansehra and NA-130 Lahore. Maryam Nawaz Sharif will contest from NA 119, Hamza Shehbaz NA 118, and President Muslim League-N Shehbaz Sharif from NA 123 and 132.

No candidate has been contesting the elections on NA-4, 19, 20, 21, 22, 44, 45, 48, 54, 64, 88, 92, 117, 128, 143, 149, 165, 185 and NA 190 to 204 constituencies.

Even from NA 206 to 210, no PML-N candidate is contesting in any constituency.

Apart from this, no PML-N candidate is contesting in NA 212, 214, 215, 217, 218, 221, 223, 224, 228, 239, 245, 264, 266.

