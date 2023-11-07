Elections 2024: PML-N names 33-member manifesto committee

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced on Tuesday a 33-member manifesto committee days after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) set February 8 as the date for general elections.

Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal issued an official notification following the approval of party president Shehbaz Sharif.

The four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and minorities have been represented in the manifesto committee. Senator Irfan Siddiqui will be the chairman of the committee while Ahsan Iqbal, Parvez Rasheed, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Khurram Dastgir were appointed as members of the committee.

The other PML-N leaders include Rana Ahsan Afzal, Rao Ajmal, Riaz-ul-Haq, Senator Musaddik Malik, Barrister Zafarullah, Dr. Tariq Fazal, Pir Sabir Shah, Akhtar Wali, Khildas Kohistani, and Bashir Memon .

Raheela Durrani, Uzma Bukhari, Nasir Mehmood, Kamran Michael, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman from Gilgit-Baltistan, Shah Ghulam Qadir from Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also part of the manifesto committee.

Senator Dr. Afnanullah Khan, Barrister Amjad Malik, Salma Butt, Ashiq Kirmani, Rahila Khadim Hussain, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Central Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, Assistant Secretary General Bilal Azhar Kayani, Ali Pervaiz Malik and Shaza Fatima Khawaja are also among the members of the manifesto committee.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the MQM-Pakistan (MQMP) headed by its Convenor Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi today met with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Raiwind.

Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal accompanied MQM-P head Siddiqui.

The political leaders discussed the overall political situation prevailing in the country and future course of action as the MQMP, JUIF, and GDA are already working on establishing an electoral alliance in the Sindh province, especially in Karachi.