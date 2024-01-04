Elections 2024: PML-N, Q likely to strike seat adjustment deal

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) are expected to strike a deal on seat adjustment for the general elections in the coming days, ARY News reported on Thursday quoting sources.

The sources said the PML-Q wanted seat adjustment on four National Assembly and eight provincial assembly seats.

PML-Q leaders Salik Hussain, Monis Elahi, Hussain Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema succeeded in those NA constituencies.

On the other hand, the PML-N is also in talks with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) for seat adjustment.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) announced the names of its candidates for national and provincial assemblies from Balochistan.

Taking to X, the PML-N said the party approved the award of party tickets to Balochistan candidates after conclusion of the interviews by the Central Parliamentary Board for the General Election 2024.

According to the list, Nawabzada Toor Gul Jugzai had been issued the party ticket from NA-251, whereas Sardar Yaqoob Nasir had been awarded the party ticket from NA-252.

Mir Dostain Khan Domki and Abdul Ghafoor had been nominated from NA-253 and NA-254, respectively. The PML-N had awarded the party ticket to former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal from NA-257.

Aslam Bulaidi and Yaqoob Bizenjo had been awarded the party tickets from NA-258 and NA-259.

The party also awarded tickets to Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani from NA-260, Mir Ataullah Langove from NA-261, Nawab Salman Khan from NA-262, Jamal Shah Kakar from NA-263, Haji Arz Muhammad from NA-264, Saeedullah Tareen from NA-265, and Haji Abdul Mannan Khan Durrani from NA-266.