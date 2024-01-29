Elections 2024: PPP supporters being arrested in NA-127, claims Taj Haider

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Taj Haider on Monday claimed police are arresting party workers in NA-127, Lahore, who are supporting Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the constituency.

NA-127, with 25 contenders, showcases prominent figures such as PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N’s AttaullahTarar, PTI’s Shabbir Ahmed Gujjar and JI’s Syed EhsanullahWaqas.

In a letter written to the ECP, Taj Haider highlighted the issue of the alleged arrest of PPP workers and supporters ahead of the general elections in NA-127.

Haider in his letter said police ‘arrested’ PTI workers who recently joined PPP and efforts were allegedly underway to harm PPP’s campaign.

The PPP leader further claimed that PML-N councilor Khalid Parveen, who announced support for Bilawal, was arrested by Liaquatabad police in a four-month-old FIR.

The PPP senator has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the matter and ensure an end to ‘fascist’ moves.

Earlier, the sources said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared around 50% polling stations in the country as ‘sensitive’ or ‘most sensitive’.

According to ECP sources, overall 90,675 polling stations have been set up across the country for the upcoming general elections, slated for Feb 8, 2024.