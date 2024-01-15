Elections 2024: PPP’s seven candidates denied “Arrow” symbol

Islamabad: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and expressed reservations over denial of the party’s symbol “Arrow” to seven candidates from Punjab, ARY News reported.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Raja, In-Charge PPP Media Cell Taj Haider maintained that the party’s seven candidates from Punjab were declared independents as they have been issued different electoral symbols instead of “Arrow”

Taj Haider told the ECP that the PPP’s candidates from NA-58, NA-59, NA-122, PP-20, PP-21, PP-119 and PP-163 were denied “Arrow” symbol despite they submitted the party’s ticket timely.

The PPP leader asked the Chief Election Commissioner to direct the concerned Returning Officers to allot “Arrow” symbol to all aspirants of the party.

Earlier on January 14, the ECP allotted symbols to the candidates of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) contesting polls as independent candidates after the Supreme Court annulled the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) January 10 order.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who was deprived of his post of PTI chairman after Supreme Court judgement, was allotted “teapot” as election symbol while Shaukat Yousafzai’s symbol has been “racket”.

PTI’s Shahryar Afridi will contest election with “bottle” symbol, Shandana Gulzar has been given the symbol of “bowl”.

PTI senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s children Mehr Bano Qureshi and Zain Hussain Qureshi have been allotted electoral symbols chimta (tongs) for NA-151 and shoe for NA-150 constituencies of Multan, respectively.

Umair Niazi will fight the election with the symbol ‘door’ on Mianwali’s NA-90 seat. Shoaib Shaheen has been given a ‘shoe’ to contest elections in Islamabad’s NA-46 constituency.

‘Piyala’ (bowl) will represent Shandana Gulzar in NA-30 constituency of Peshawar and ‘kettle’ will represent Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in NA-10 constituency of Buner.