Elections 2024: ‘Printing of amended ballot papers subjected to paper availability’

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an emergency meeting to discuss matters related to changes in ballot papers for some of the constituencies, ARY News reported.

The sources privy to the development said that the ECP has also summoned managing directors the three presses tasked to print 250 million ballot papers with watermarks for the general election 2024.

The sources said that printing of ballot papers for the elections has almost been completed. To make changes in ballot papers for some constituencies will not be easy task for the ECP as papers have to be printed once again in some constituencies.

The availability of special security paper and timely completion of printing is being considered a major challenge.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP sources said that 800 tonnes of special security paper was used for printing for the General Elections 2018. For the elections 2024, approximately 2,170 tonnes of special security paper is being used.

The sources said that printing of amended ballot papers would be subject to availability of the paper.

Earlier it was reported on Monday that the ECP will handover ballot papers and other stuff to the polling staff on February 7. The sources said the delivery of the ballot papers and polling stuff to the far-flung areas will be completed by February 5

The elections are scheduled to take place on February 8 for which all arrangements including security have been finalized.