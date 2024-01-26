24.9 C
PTI withdraws from NA-194 in favour of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Web Desk
By Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate from NA-194, Larkana, Saifullah Abro on Friday withdrew in favor of Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ARY News reported on Friday.

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked, Saifullah Abro for withdrawing in his support.

The former FM took to X, formerly known as Twitter to express his gratitude to Saifullah Abro.

“Grateful to PTI ticket holder NA194 Senator Abro for his support. PTI workers across the county are beginning to understand that the only way to stop PMLN is to vote for PPPs arrow on Feb 8th. I also appeal to political workers from all parties to vote smartly and we can pull off a surprise on Election Day,” Bilawal Bhutto said in his post on X.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Abro called on PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and announced his withdrawal as a candidate from NA-194 in his favor.

Both the leaders agreed to contest against  PML-N jointly in NA-194, Larkana.

