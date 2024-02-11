Elections 2024: PTI-backed independent candidates take lead in NA with 95 seats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates have grabbed 95 seats in the National Assembly as unofficial and unconfirmed results of 257 constituencies out of 265 have emerged, ARY News reported.

According to details, unconfirmed and unofficial results of seven constituencies are still pending, while the result of one NA constituency is withheld.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz currently stands second in the National Assembly with 78 seats, while the Pakistan People’s Party is in third place with 54 seats۔

The result of NA-64 has been withheld after PTI-backed candidate Qaisara Ilahi challenged her defeat.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has won 17 seats in the National Assembly, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal 3 while the Istekham-e-Pakistan Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have won two seats, each in the lower house of the Parliament۔

In addition, the Pakistan Muslim League-Zia, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen and Balochistan National Party have grabbed one seat, each.

According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results so far, no party is in a position to form the government single-handedly.

Meanwhile, around 60 million voters went to the polls on February 8 to elect their representatives.

According to the preliminary report of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), more than 1.1 million election officials performed election duties.

Additionally, more than 0.7 million police and military officials stood guard across the country and outside polling stations, ensuring peace and order on Election Day.