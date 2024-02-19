Elections 2024: Punjab Assembly likely to meet on February 29

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly is likely to meet on February 29 for swearing-in of newly elected MPAs after the elections 2024, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the constitution of Pakistan, the assembly has to meet within 21 days after the election day. The session to administer the oath to the newly-elected members of the house will take place after notification of the reserved seats.

In this context, the Punjab Assembly secretariat has completed its preparation and the final summary for the assembly’s session will be forwarded within 72 hours.

The house that is expected to meet on February 29 will also elect a new speaker, deputy speaker and chief minister.

It is to be noted that with over a dozen independent candidates joining the PML-N, the party has become the single-largest for forming the government in Punjab.

Read more: PML-N has simple majority in Punjab, says Ata Tarar

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ata Tarar said that his party has gained simple majority in Punjab to form its government.

Addressing a news conference he said the PML-N has emerged as the single largest party adding that the members joining the party.

He said the opponents announced their victory over 25 percent results, while Nawaz Sharif gave his victory speech after the announcement of 90 pct results of elections 2024.