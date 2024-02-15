Elections 2024: Re-polling in Khushab, Kohat, Ghotki underway

Re-polling is underway at 53 polling stations in Khushab, Kohat and Ghotki after the angry mob snatched and burned the ballot papers on February 8.

Re-polling will continue till 5pm without any break. People are casting their votes on Thursday at 26 polling stations of NA-88, Khushab, 25 polling stations of PK-90, Kohat and two polling stations of PS-8, Ghokti.

According to ECP, the final results of these constituencies will be announced after the accumulation of complete results.

Read more: Elections 2024: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa records lowest voter turnout

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered re-polling in a few polling stations of one National Assembly (NA) and two provincial assembly constituencies.

The ECP withheld the results NA-88, Khushab, PK-90 Kohat and PS-18, Ghotki) after reports emerged that the polling material was destroyed or snatched from the ECP officials in several polling stations.