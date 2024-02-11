Elections 2024: Results of 10 NA, 16 provincial seats withheld

The results of 10 National Assembly seats and 16 provincial assemblies’ seats in Pakitan have been withheld after being challenged by the losing candidates, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, losing candidates in 10 National Assembly constituencies and 16 provincial assembly seats challenged the results, after which ECP withheld them.

The Returning Officers of NA-15 Manshera, NA-46 Islamabad-I، NA-47 Islamabad-II and NA-48 Islamabad-III have been directed not to release the results.

In addition, the results of NA-55 Rawalpindi, NA-49 and NA-50 Attock have been challenged۔ The results of the National Assembly constituencies NA-65, NA-63 and NA-28 have also been challenged۔

Meanwhile, the results of PP-11, PP-14, PP-16, PP-20, PP-31، PP-33 and PP-59 are also challenged by the losing candidates.

Hectic legal activity is expected over next few days as several results of general elections 2024, showing PML-N candidates’ winners, are challenged in high courts, with opponents alleging that their defeat was a result of “rigging”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) affiliated independent candidates have moved the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the results of the PP-164 and NA-118 – where the father-son duo, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz secured victory.

In his petition, independent candidate Yousuf Mio, who contested against PML-N president, claimed that the returning officer (RO) did not allow the petitioner to enter the office.