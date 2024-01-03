Elections 2024: SC hears PTI’s plea on level playing field

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for failing to address the party concerns regarding level-playing field ahead of the upcoming polls, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, is hearing the case.

The proceedings are being broadcast live on the SC’s website.

On Dec 22, the Supreme Court (SC) had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to address PTI’s complaints regarding a level playing field in the general election 2024.

Following SC orders, the ECP took notice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) reservations regarding the lack of a level playing field in the run-up to upcoming general elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The electoral watchdog has sent a letter to provincial election commissioners, chief secretaries and inspector-generals (IGs), ordering them to remove PTI’s complaints about mishandling of its candidates and facing difficulties in filing nomination papers.