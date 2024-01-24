Elections 2024: Several political rallies set to be held today

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will hold a political show in Nankana Sahib today (Wednesday) for which preparations have been completed, ARY News reported.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address the participants of the public rally.

A 20 feet high and 80 feet long stage was setup for the political power show in Nankana Sahib. A large number of chairs were also installed at the venue and a helipad was prepared for Nawaz Sharif’s helicopter. The security arrangements for the rally have also been completed.

Late at night, many PML-N officials, ticket holders and workers reached the hockey stadium—venue for the rally.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will hold a power show in Sargodha today. The rally will be addressed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the final list of candidates competing for reserved seats in the National Assembly for the forthcoming general election 2024 in Pakistan.

As per the ECP’s final list of candidates, a total of 31 contestants Including 10 from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), seven from the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), and five from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).

Additionally, the list comprises four candidates from Jamaat-e-Islami, three from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), and two from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Notably, no candidate from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been included in the final list.