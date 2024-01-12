Fawad Hassan reiterates election to be held on time

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Privatisation Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad reiterated that the General Elections 2024 will be held on its announced date February 8 and the incumbent government would fully support the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting the polls.

Speaking at ARY News programme “Aitraz Hai”, the caretaker privatisation minister pointed out that the interim government’s responsibility was to assist the electoral watchdog in holding elections.

He said that the previous federal government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had empowered the caretaker government by amending the Election Act.

Fawad Hassan Fawad said that the Supreme Court (SC) has also made it clear that the general polls will be held on February 8. “As per the constitutional procedure, the caretaker government will remain in place until formation of the new elected government,” he noted.

“The Caretaker government will not go beyond its constitutional period even for a day,” he asserted.

The remarks came after another resolution was moved in the Senate of Pakistan today, seeking a delay in the general election 2024 for three months, citing security challenges.

Expressing concern about the rising attacks on the candidates willing to contest the general election, the resolution moved in the Senate has demanded delaying the election for three months.

The Senate resolution urged the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Supreme Court to ensure a peaceful election.

It is to be noted that earlier this month, the Upper House of Parliament adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought polls delay in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the deteriorating security situation.

“پاکستان اس وقت تاریخ کے سب سے بڑے معاشی بحران سے گزر رہا ہے۔۔” نگراں وفاقی وزیر فواد حسن فواد کا اہم بیان#ARYNews #AiterazHai @AniqaNisar pic.twitter.com/8vtEzgXBi2 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 12, 2024

The interim minister – while speaking to ARY News – regretted that Pakistan was currently going through the biggest economic crisis in history, adding that due to unsatisfactory performance, it was decided to privatise some national institutions.

Fawad Hassan reiterated that privatisation process was underway in accordance with the law and rules, adding that legal formalities related to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) privatisation have been completed.

He said the process of PIA privatisation is made transparent as Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) representatives are also incorporated in the commission.