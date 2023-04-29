Elections date: PTI decides to continue negotiations with govt

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to continue negotiations with the government regarding the framework for elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) within the bounds of the Constitution, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

The PTI negotiation committee – comprising Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Ali Zadar – was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, sources told ARY News that the negotiation committee tabled the details of two meetings held with the government delegation. Meanwhile, a difference of opinion emerged following the raid of PTI president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s house.

However, sources claimed, majority of the participants opined that the talks with the government should continue despite the ‘illegal’ raid on Elahi’s house. The participants were of the view that such raids and arrests were ‘attempts to sabotage the talks’.

Sources further claimed that the three leaders – who are part of the negotiation committee – were in favour of continuing the talks.

Meanwhile, a few senior leaders opposed negotiations, saying that the raid on Pervaiz Elahi’s house has made it clear that the politicians who are negotiating are ‘weak’.

On the other hand, Fawad Chaudhry – in a tweet – said that the PTI has decided to continue negotiations with the government regarding the framework for elections within the bounds of the Constitution.

مذاکرات کو سبوتاژ کرنے کی کوششوں کو مسترد کرتے ہوئے تحریک انصاف نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ سپریم کورٹ کے احکامات کو مذنظر رکھتے ہوئے آئین کے دائرے میں انتخابات کے فریم ورک پر حکومت سے مذاکرات جاری رہیں گے اور منگل کو حتمی ایجنڈا پر بات ہو گی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 29, 2023

Fawad stated that the PTI is committed to upholding the orders of the Supreme Court and rejecting any attempts to “sabotage the talks.”

He further said that the final agenda for the negotiations will be discussed on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that delegations of the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held two rounds of talks on holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

During the second round of talks, PTI delegation sought the date for the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) before the budget.

Moreover, the delegation also rejected the government’s plan to conduct general elections in October.

Sources closer to PTI said that the political tensions can be reduced if the government gives a date for NA dissolution. They added that PTI wants significant progress in talks with the government before the next hearing in the Supreme Court (SC).

