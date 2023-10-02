Elections: LHC seeks response from respondents

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday served notices to the respondents in a case ensuring general elections in Pakistan within 90 days, ARY News reported.

The LHC while hearing the plea moved by Barrister Muqsat Saleem issued notices to the respondents including the Election Commission of Pakistan, the president of Pakistan and others.

The court observed no political party is interested in ensuring elections within 90 as a plea has been moved from an individual.

The plea moved by Barrister Muqsat stated that holding general elections in January is a ‘violation’ of the constitution and the court’s orders.

The plea further stated that President Arif Alvi should be ordered to announce the election date and nullify the notification issued by the ECP regarding elections in January.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

The electoral body was under immense pressure from the political parties regarding the announcement of the election date.

The announcement came days after the ECP said it had scheduled a meeting with political parties next month to discuss the code of conduct for general elections.