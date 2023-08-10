Elections: MQM-P issues tickets to party candidates

KARACHI: The Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has started preparations for general elections by awarding tickets to candidates, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the party leadership has issued tickets to four candidates for the upcoming general elections.

Syed Hafeezuddin will contest the elections from NA-245, Muhammad Iqbal Khan from NA-236 and Humayun Usman NA-243.

Fayyaz-ul-Haq Khan has been awarded party ticket to contest election from Karachi’s PS-112 constituency.

The tickets were issued to all candidates after the approval from MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.