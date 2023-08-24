27.9 C
Elections must be held within 90 days: LHC

Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) stated that the upcoming general elections must be held within 90 days, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the petition filed to allow the president to announce the election date.

LHC issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Principal Secretary of President regarding the announcement of election date.

The AIG told the court that there are different timelines for delimitation process and it’s not possible for ECP to decrease the timelines as the delimitation process will take four months.

Read more: Elections not possible in 90 days: ECP

However, the court said if the census was completed then why it was not approved by the CCI at that time.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections are not possible within 90 days.

The Election Commission of Pakistan decided to hold the upcoming general election on the census 2023.

The ECP stated that the commission is bound to carry out the delimitation process. The first publication will be on October 9 while the final publication will be on December 14.

The ECP meeting decided to seek assistance from the provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in the delimitation process.

