Elections to be held in Feb 2024, says Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that the upcoming general election will be held in February 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former interior minister that the nation will listen only to what PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif says. The date of his return will be either by the party or Nawaz Sharif himself, he added.

He said that all parties should be allowed to contest elections except those who were involved in the May 9 violence however it is not true that PML-N wants to remove the election symbol of PTI from the ballot paper.

Yesterday, Senator Raza Rabbani said that six days passed since the dissolution of the National Assembly, but the ECP has yet to announce elections.

“Time passes rapidly over the 90 days’ constitutional deadline for elections but regretfully the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has yet to issue a comprehensive statement on the election,” Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator said.

“The ECP should inform about the time limit it required for fixing boundaries of constituencies after approval of the digital population census results,” Rabani said.

“The election commission should not treat the issue as a routine matter,” he emphasized. “The delay in holding elections within the period allowed by the constitution will bring serious consequences for the federation,” Senator Rabbani cautioned.

Senator Raza Rabbani had earlier also warned that delay in elections would prove to be “dangerous” for the federation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Anwarul Haq Kakar assumed his responsibilities after taking the oath of office. After assuming the responsibilities, the caretaker premier sought a detailed briefing from all ministries on important matters.

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar was selected as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, PM Shehbaz and Riaz have sent advice regarding Kakar’s appointment as the caretaker prime minister to President Alvi, the statement added.