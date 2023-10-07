Elections to be held in February 2023, says Raja Riaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Raja Riaz said that elections are likely to be held in February 2023, ARY News reported.

In his interview to ARY News programme “Sawal yeh hai”, the PML-N leader said the upcoming general elections will be held around February 15, 2023, without any delay.

He lambasted PPP saying that they are trying to distance themselves from the outcomes of 16-month PDM government tenure.

Raja Riaz said that the caretaker government has no members who have an association with the PML-N.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

In a statement, the ECP said that it reviewed work on delimiting constituencies and decided that the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies would be published on September 27.

“The final delimitation list will be published on November 30,” said ECP, adding that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024 following the 54-day election schedule.

The electoral body was under immense pressure from the political parties regarding the announcement of the election date.

The announcement comes a day after the ECP said it had scheduled a meeting with political parties next month to discuss the code of conduct for general elections.