Electoral Reforms body meets to mull over amends in election law

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms has been in session on Thursday in the Parliament House to discuss amendments in the election law, ARY News reported.

The government is likely to introduce a number of amendments to the Election Act, 2017 to ensure timely submission of election results.

The committee, chaired by Ayaz Sadiq, is expected to submit its report on proposed electoral reforms to the Parliament by the next week.

The in-camera session of the parliamentary body mulling over more amendments in the election law.

The meeting being attended by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, PPP’s Taj Hyder, JUI’s Kamran Murtaza, MQM’s Aminul Haq along with the secretary Election Commission of Pakistan and other concerned officials.

According to the sources privy to the earlier two sessions of the parliamentary committee, the body completed a preliminary review of 70 of the 73 amendment proposals in election law suggested by different political parties.

At the meeting, some political parties expressed serious reservations over the delay in announcement of election results. They suggested not to accept the results submitted after a delay.

The members of the committee also agreed over making it mandatory for the presiding officer to submit election results within a specific time period. They recommended that in case of a delay, the presiding officer should be bound to offer solid reasons for the delay.

The returning officers will ensure provision of high-tech communication devices to the presiding officers, it was proposed.

A presiding officer will be bound to send a picture of the document carrying election results and his signature to the returning officer.

The interim government will be bound to ensure alternate means of quick communication of results in areas where internet services are not available.