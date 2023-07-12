Electoral Reforms parliamentary body to meet again today

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms that met yesterday in the Parliament House, will also meet today on proposed amendments to the election law, ARY News reported.

The government is likely to introduce a number of amendments to the Election Act, 2017 to ensure timely submission of election results.

The committee, chaired by Ayaz Sadiq will submit its report on proposed electoral reforms to the Parliament within 10 days.

According to the sources privy to the proceedings of the parliamentary committee held yesterday, the body completed a preliminary review of 70 of the 73 amendment proposals in election law suggested by different political parties.

At the meeting, some political parties expressed serious reservations over the delay in announcement of election results. They suggested not to accept the results submitted after a delay.

The members of the committee also agreed over making it mandatory for the presiding officer to submit election results within a specific time period. They recommended that in case of a delay, the presiding officer should be bound to offer solid reasons for the delay.

The returning officers will ensure provision of high-tech communication devices to the presiding officers, it was proposed.

A presiding officer will be bound to send a picture of the document carrying election results and his signature to the returning officer.

The interim government will be bound to ensure alternate means of quick communication of results in areas where internet services are not available.