NEW YORK: Electric air taxis have come to the skies of New York, with the first demonstration flights taking place this week.

The aircraft are quieter than helicopters and produce zero operating emissions and could potentially connect John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) with Manhattan in under ten minutes.

During a test flight, one of the taxis departed from JFK and landed at several heliports, including Downtown Skyport and the West 30th Street and East 34th Street heliports in Midtown.

Enthusiastic officials have compared the service to the kinds of transport seen in the futuristic 1960s cartoon The Jetsons.

The aircraft are operated by Joby Aviation, which hopes to offer trips across Manhattan and the surrounding area.

Founder and chief executive JoeBen Bevirt said: ‘New York has always been a city that defines the future by demanding better.

‘We first flew here in 2023, and now we’re showing what the next chapter looks like: a quiet, zero operating emissions air taxi service designed to better serve New Yorkers.’

The aircraft takes off and lands vertically and is equipped with multiple redundant systems to enhance safety and reliability.

It is designed to produce significantly less noise than helicopters, blending into typical urban background sound.

Jeanny Pak, New York City Economic Development Corporation chief executive said: ‘These historic Joby flights, linking our city-owned heliport to our airports, is proof that the future of advanced air mobility is no longer a Jetsons-esque fantasy – it’s already here.’

Joby is also working with Delta Air Lines and Uber to integrate air taxis into wider transport networks.

It aims to reduce journey times to JFK, turning trips that can take up to two hours by road into flights of around seven minutes.

The company says it is in the final stages of certification with the Federal Aviation Administration, with recent test flights paving the way for formal pilot testing.

The New York campaign forms part of Joby’s 2026 ‘Electric Skies Tour, a national showcase to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary.