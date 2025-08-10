Electric bikes: Major update for working women

The Workers Welfare Board Sindh has decided to provide electric bikes not only to women but also to minority industrial workers, ARY News reported.

According to details, Secretary Rafiq Qureshi announced that the Workers Welfare Board has decided to extend its e-bike scheme to industrial workers from minority communities, alongside women.

He further stated that with the board’s approval, an investment of Rs. 3 billion will be made in SECP-approved Shariah-compliant Sukuk bonds to provide additional facilities for workers.

Under the accidental health insurance scheme, workers will receive annual health coverage worth Rs700,000, with access to treatment in 270 hospitals across the country.

Instead of flats, fully solar-powered houses will be constructed for workers, and schools under the Workers Welfare Board will also be solarized. Schoolchildren will be provided with uniforms twice a year.

Rafiq Qureshi added that all departments of the Workers Welfare Board are being digitized to ensure fair provision of facilities.

On the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the death grant amount is being increased from Rs700,000 to Rs1 million, and the marriage grant from Rs300,000 to Rs500,000.

He said these measures represent a new hope and a promise of a brighter future for the rights and welfare of workers, which will not only improve their living standards but also pave the way for sustainable development in education, housing, health, and energy sectors.