Electric Bus Service in Punjab extended to THESE cities

The government of Punjab has announced the expansion of its electric bus service to additional cities under Phase 3 of its green public transport initiative.

Officials describe the initiative as a part of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for Transport 2030, aimed at improving urban mobility while reducing environmental pollution across the province.

According to the Transport and Mass Transit Department of Punjab, the new electric bus services will soon be introduced in ten more cities, including Attock, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Layyah, Chiniot, Khushab, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, and Okara.

Officials say the project is designed to provide modern, safe, affordable, and eco-friendly public transport facilities for residents in both major and developing cities.